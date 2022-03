It was another west-coast game, and it resulted in yet again, another win for the surging Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis led the way for the Bucks with 36, and Khris Middleton contributed seven threes to go along with his 32 points. Justin is live in studio, breaking down the victory and how seeding is going to come into play very soon for the eastern conference.

Catch the full show and preview the next big match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, commercial-free on Bucks Talk right here!