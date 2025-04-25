Whether scrambled or fried, sweet or savory, sausage or bacon, breakfast is meal of endless options. Wisconsin restaurants serve up a spectrum of breakfast dishes, from classic combo plates to artistic endeavors. Here’s to a meal that always satisfies.

An all-day breakfast joint in Fond du Lac (Fond du Lac County)

The Sweet & Salty Pig takes breakfast seriously.This Fond du Lac restaurant serves most of its celebrated breakfast and brunch dishes all day long.You’ll struggle to choose from a menu full of flavor.

As the name suggests, The Sweet & Salty Pig treats guests to a range of options, from savory breakfast-style eggrolls to sweet banana bread waffles.Arrive by mid-afternoon if you want a taste of the restaurant’s popular eggs Benedict.These dishes are served in a variety of styles but are only available until 3 p.m.

Be sure to visit the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts when in Fond du Lac.Check out the galleries for artwork from emerging and established artists.You’ll see works ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media.

Make Simple Café your breakfast spot in Lake Geneva (Walworth County)

Discover exceptional breakfast on a visit to Lake Geneva.Simple Café is committed to providing locally sourced and seasonally driven dishes.

Guests savor artisan-style meals that put a fresh spin on breakfast classics, such as the roasted turkey and Brussels sprout hash. You can also opt for dishes unique to the restaurant like the Korean BBQ breakfast bowl. Simple Café operates a bakery, too, and you’ll be greeted by the aroma of freshly baked treats when you walk in. Be sure to stock up on delicious pastries, cookies and bread before leaving.

Experience a historic bed-and-breakfast stay in Baraboo (Sauk County)

Experience a completely unique breakfast experience by staying at the Ringling House Bed and Breakfast.This Baraboo home was built in 1901 and was once lived in by Charles Ringling, one of the five brothers who founded the namesake circus.You’ll enjoy a wonderfully preserved property full of ornate and splendid details.

In the morning, take in the breakfast half of the B&B experience.You’ll dine at a table once belonging to the Ringling family.Choose between a sweet or savory option for the main course, which is served with tasty sides of pastries, fruit and yogurt for a filling meal.

Delve deeper into Baraboo’s circus history with a visit to Circus World.The popular museum just opened for the season, and you’ll be wowed by the treasures on display like the world’s largest collection of historic circus wagons.

A new breakfast option to fix your hunger in Hudson (St. Croix County)

Satisfy your hunger at Main Plate during your next visit to the Hudson area.Main Plate opened last spring and is bringing delicious dining to Main Street.The contemporary interior design and inventive dishes complement each other.

Start off with a shareable for the table like the fair-style mini donuts or their popular “Billion Dollar Bacon.”Select from main courses like a variety of eggs Benedict or inventive takes on avocado toast.Extend your time in downtown Hudson by strolling along the river at Lakefront Park or browsing the locally owned shops on Main Street.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com