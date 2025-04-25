GREEN BAY – Reaction to the Packers’ NFL Draft selection of Matthew Golden is pouring in. Golden, a receiver out of Texas, is the first wideout selected by the Packers in the first round since 2002.

“I’m still recovering (from the night),” Mark Taucher, of ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “It was a perfect night in Green Bay. The Packers got a player they feel can make this offense better.”

Golden wasn’t the first receiver selected, but has enough upside to prompt the Packers to select him 23rd overall.

“I absolutely love it,” said ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel. “I did not think it would be possible. He’s got the athletic ability to be a premiere pass catcher.”

Many pundits thought the top receivers would be gone before the Packers selection. For WTMJ’s Greg Matzek, of Wis. Midday News, he thinks the Packers stole a gem.

“I think Golden is better than any of the receivers taken ahead of him (except for Travis Hunter),” Matzek said. “It was a glitz and glamour pick. The fact that Mark Murphy got to deliver the pick was fantastic.”