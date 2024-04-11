For a fun, memorable getaway, book a lesson in experiential art this spring. Wisconsin provides countless opportunities for people of all skill levels to explore the arts through classes, workshops, schools and more. Here’s to unlocking your inner artist.

Lessons in stained glass at Lemon Street Gallery (Kenosha County)

Develop your artistic skills and have fun doing it by taking a class at Lemon Street Gallery.The visual arts organization in Kenosha has been educating the public since 1999 and offers classes in a range of artistic mediums.

A great option for visitors is the stained-glass classes, which are available several weekends in April and May.Over two hours, you’ll design a small sun-catcher, cut and grind the glass pieces, and then solder them together for a fantastic souvenir to take home.

When in Kenosha, stop at Sazzy B for food, drinks and overall revelry. The downtown restaurant is open for dinner and brunch. International flavors influence and inspire many of the dishes like the Moroccan salmon.An equally artful lodging option is The Stella Hotel & Ballroom.The Stella promises a boutique experience packaged inside a renovated, century-old building.Spend the night in tastefully designed rooms inspired by the building’s Georgian Revival style.

Discover the beauty of creating with beeswax in Central Wisconsin (Portage County)

Get the inside buzz on a super cool opportunity in Central Wisconsin.Buzz in Art Studios specializes in an unexpected style of art — encaustic art.This is an ancient technique of painting which uses molten and pigmented beeswax.

Sign up for one of the studio’s workshops and get introduced to encaustic art.You’ll create a beautiful beeswax painting over the course of the four-hour lesson and discover a love for this unique art form.Workshops are being taught on April 26 and 27 and May 17, 18 and 19.

If you’re looking for something sweet after the beeswax artwork, head to Stevens Point for Honey Bee Good Meadery to sip on locally produced mead.If you’re in the mood for smoky or tangy, visit Beard Bros BBQ in nearby Amherst.Here, delight in classic sides, sandwiches and entrees with barbeque flavors to make your taste buds buzz about.

Then book a room at the Artha Sustainable Living Center for a serene bed and breakfast retreat with an on-site yoga studio.The farmhouse property is surrounded by woods, fields and organic gardens. Perhaps you’ll spot a bee or two flying about.

Art of all kinds at Shake Rag Alley in Mineral Point (Iowa County)

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts welcomes you to follow your creative pursuits in the beautiful surrounds of Mineral Point.The arts organization offers dozens of workshop options for adults, from half-day classes to multi-day, in-depth retreats.

Travel to Shake Rag Alley to learn from talented local artists and nationally known creatives.You can sign up for workshops covering every type of medium.For example, some classes focus on rug making or basket weaving, while other workshops are on mosaic making, blacksmithing and much, much more.

Extend your trip to the area by staying the night at Mineral Point Hotel.The historic property features five charming guest rooms in the heart of downtown.When you’re not honing your artistic talents, explore the shops and galleries that Mineral Point is well known for.Stop in at Brewery Pottery for handcrafted heirlooms.You’ll browse wonderful pottery, all made in house by the owners.But you’ll also discover artwork, décor and jewelry from local, regional and national artists.

