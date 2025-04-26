Saturday, April 26th. Survival of the fittest.

Trump has stepped back from threats to remove Powell, with tariff discussions labeled “constructive” but lacking specifics. US-China relations remain uncertain, with unclear communication and next steps. Major macro data releases provide fresh insights into the economic outlook. Brian Jacobsen has our Week-in-Review. Hear how Annex Private Client mirrors the military phrase ‘High Speed/Low Drag’. We’ll also have results from the recent transition-to-retirement poll.

