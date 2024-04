Ben Wikler, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, isn’t afraid of a challenge.

What does he see as the biggest threats to his party, and the country, heading into the November election?

Wikler talked with Steve Scaffidi, host of the Decision Wisconsin Podcast, to lay out the Democratic arguments against former President Donald Trump and in favor of President Joe Biden.

