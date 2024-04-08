WEST POINT, WI – A 17-year-old driver is among the five dead in a road crash Sunday in south-central Wisconsin.

Around 11:25am Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Reynolds Road, in the Town of West Point.

A Columbia County Deputy and Lodi EMS arrived several minutes after being notified and discovered this was a near head-on crash between a pickup truck and a passenger car, after the car crossed the center line. Four individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene: the 17-year-old female driver of the striking vehicle, the 70-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, and both a 42-year-old male and 62-year-old female passenger in the car. A 26-year-old male passenger in the car was transported to UW Madison but later was pronounced dead.

Names of the dead are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

