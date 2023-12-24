OAK CREEK– On Christmas Eve the Oak Creek Salvation Army put on a “Live Nativity” play that featured live animals. The Oak Creek Salvation Army has been doing this play for over 20 years, but this year is only the second time they’ve used animals in the production.

“Sometimes they wanna cooperate. Sometimes they don’t,” Salvation Army Captain Dana Bigelow told to WTMJ. “You kind of have to adapt as you go, but again, it just brings that scripture alive.”

Some of the animals that were used in the nativity play included a camel, donkey, goats, and sheep.

“One of my favorite parts is when the shepherds come in, cause usually those are the younger kids, and we don’t know whether they’re pulling the goats or the sheep or if the goats and sheep are pulling the kids,” Bigelow said.

Her husband, Salvation Army Captain Jason Bigelow, said his favorite animal was the donkey.

“He often doesn’t move when he’s supposed to. So there’s either a handler or one of the kids trying to yank him down the aisle or he’s clumping around on the stage.” he said. “There’s just things you can’t expect that makes it real interesting and fun.”

The animals are from New Beginnings Ranch which has worked with the Oak Creek Salvation Army in the past, and the biggest animal they used in the play was a camel.

“I can’t even describe how big a camel is when you’re standing next to it,” Dana Bigelow said. “And to have just this magnificent animal, duck in and come in, is just an amazing experience.”

“When you can smell the camel walking by… it really just brings something that you don’t get reading the bible. It just really comes to life in front of your eyes,” Mr. Bigelow said. “Seeing the animals and just seeing the people acting out those parts just brings something new and alive to the scripture we’re able to share.”

The nativity play had two shows, with one being in English and the other in Spanish. Dana Bigelow said this was to allow people in their congregation to hear the play in their native language.

“It just makes the whole atmosphere of the scripture come alive when you can hear it in your own language,” she said.

This is the first year they’re doing the play in both languages, and they plan on doing it in more languages in the future.

Selections in the play include “Away in a Manger”, and some of Jason Bigelow’s favorites, “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night”.

“We do a candlelight service at the end of [the play] and we all pass around the light from the candles and sing Silent Night,” Mr. Bigelow said. “It just kinda brings this perfect wrap-up to our Christmas season, and the peace we’ve been longing for in this busy season.”

Jason Bigelow says the play meets their goals to preach the gospel and meet human needs.

“At this time, it’s important for us to share the good news of great joy for all people.” Mr. Bigelow said.

You can find the recorded streams of the plays on the “Oak Creek Salvation Army” Facebook page.

