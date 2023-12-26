MILWAUKEE – Pete Davidson fans will have to keep on waiting for the stand-up comic of “Saturday Night Live” fame to perform in Milwaukee.

Davidson was set to perform at the Riverside Theatre downtown on January 4th, but the website states the show has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Milwaukee show was one of several canceled recently; a December 22nd show in New York was canceled just hours before Davidson was set to take the stage.

So far, Davidson’s team has not explained why the Milwaukee show was canceled.

