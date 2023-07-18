RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A 22-year-old man from Chicago is facing five charges out of Racine County following a high-speed pursuit across multiple major roadways that culminated with a crash and an extensive search through the woods.

According to a press release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect’s white Infiniti vehicle speeding northbound on I-94 on the morning of July 18, 2023. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect allegedly accelerated past 125 MPH in an attempt to ditch the authorities south of Seven Mile Rd.

The driver pulled a maneuver in which he allegedly exited at Elm Rd, continued at the end of the ramp and sped westbound on Elm Rd to reenter I-94 southbound. That’s when another deputy joined the pursuit and added spike strips that damaged the vehicle’s rear wheel on the driver’s side.

That didn’t stop the suspect, who allegedly sped more than 130 MPH southbound until County Highway K, where they reentered I-94 headed southbound. At this point, more backup including State Patrol entered the chase.

From there, the suspect allegedly exited at State Highway 20 headed eastbound as the rear tire came loose. They allegedly shifted onto the westbound lane, crashing into Borzynki’s Farm and Floral Market before exiting the vehicle and running into a cornfield.

Authorities established a perimeter and used a drone to scout the area while a Sturtevant police officer searched the area with a K9. Bodycam footage showed that the suspect, since identified as Christopher R. Moore of Chicago, was hidden in a bush within a woodland area. He was brought into custody at the scene.

His car was searched and authorities found a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The vehicle, which originally belonged to someone from Omaha, Nebraska, was reported stolen out of Chicago two days prior.

Moore is facing the following charges: Operating a Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, Fleeing and Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Engendering Safety, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

“I commend the deputies who performed at a high level – consistent with their training – while taking this dangerous and armed menace into custody,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “I also extend my appreciation to the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sturtevant Police Department for their teamwork in this arrest. Law enforcement stands ever ready to protect and serve our communities.”

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details become available.

