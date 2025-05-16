MILWAUKEE- Another round of potentially damaging storms are heading through southeast Wisconsin today (Friday).

UPDATE- 4:15pm

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Dodge & Fond du Lac Counties until 4:45pm. Warnings in Ozaukee & Sheboygan Counties remain in place until 4:30pm.

UPDATE- 4:00pm

The National Weather Service has added an additional Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ozaukee, Sheboygan, & Dodge Counties. This warning runs until 4:30pm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha and Jefferson Counties until 4:15pm.

In addition to heavy rain, the NWS says the storm system is also carrying wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour as well as penny sized hail.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening.