JOHNSON CREEK — I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County is closed between Wisconsin Highway 26 and County Highway F due to a crash.

The crash was reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation around 1:55 Monday morning.

Alternate routes include:

Exit at Hwy 26, head south to County Highway B

Exit at Hwy 26, head south to US18

Exit at Hwy 89, head south to County Highway B

Most alternate routes are experiencing some delays due to traffic volume, so plan for extra time if your commute goes through this stretch.

Listen to Wisconsin’s Morning News for updates throughout the morning from the WTMJ Traffic Center.