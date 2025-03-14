MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools are temporarily closing three more schools and investigating an additional seven for lead hazards.

Fernwood Montessori, Starms Early Childhood Center, and LaFollette School will close on March 17 for lead remediation and cleaning.

Fernwood Montessori students and staff will relocate to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School

Starms Early Childhood Center students and staff will move to Starms Discovery Learning Center

LaFollette School students and staff will relocate to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning

Additional schools being investigated for lead hazards include:

Hopkins Lloyd

Brown Street Academy

Doerfler Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Westside Academy

Auer Avenue School

Franklin Elementary

These schools are being reviewed visually for signs of deterioration in walls and piping that could emit lead dust to places such as floors, window sills, doors, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Students at Trowbridge Elementary returned to their school on March 14 after their school for additional lead remediation.

Students at the impacted schools are encouraged to attend the lead screening clinic offered at Bradley Tech High School on March 15 for testing.