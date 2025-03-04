SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person is in custody after a suspicous item was found in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at 8:43 a.m. near 13th Street and New York Avenue. The Milwaukee County Explosives and Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to handle the device, which did not contain explosives.

Police evacuated residents living in the area as a precaution during the incident, ultimately determining that there was no danger to the public.

During the investigation, officers located and arrested a 42-year-old Sheboygan man in connection to the incident. Charges are pending.