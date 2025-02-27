MILWAUKEE –A split ruling on compliance for school resource officers in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Judge David Borowski found the City of Milwaukee in contempt of court Thursday, and has imposed a fine of $1,000 dollars per day of non-compliance.

However, Judge Borowski also issued a stay for the order until March 15th if the Milwaukee Common Council approvals for all funding for the SROs, provides the names of the officers assigned and the schools they are being assigned to, and proof of that the SRO training has been completed or scheduled for the officers.

The judge ruled MPS is in compliance with his order based on their unanimous approval of the funding for the SROs before today’s deadline.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.