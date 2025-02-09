MILTON, FLORIDA – Three-and-a-half years after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the deaths of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha County, he is now working at a Florida gun shop.

According to multiple social media posts Wednesday, Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors in Milton, Florida says Rittenhouse has joined their business as a full-time employee.

“Come buy your next pew pew from Kyle Rittenhouse!!!,” reads a Facebook post by the business. “Kyle loved you guys so much, he decided he wants to work at GCG full time. So come on down, meet the Kenosha Kid and get a great deal on all your 2A needs. Kyle will even ring you up.”

In a Facebook Live video, Rittenhouse and the shop’s owner Chris Smith tout a new rifle designed by Rittenhouse and dubbed the “KR-15” that was given out as part of a promotion at the store Saturday.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in 2021 after pleading self-defense in the deadly 2020 shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

