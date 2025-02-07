MILWAUKEE – About 123 million viewers are expected to tune into Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and the network is charging as much as $8-million for a 30-second spot. With that in mind, the pressure is on for advertisement firms to create memorable commercials that leave an impact.

The best advice Boelter & Lincoln’s creative director Garth Cramer can provide: Go big or go home.

“Swing for the fences,” Cramer told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “Sometimes you’re going to strike out.”

No one wants to fail, but Cramer says the one thing worse than an advertisement being catastrophically bad is being one the viewer doesn’t remember.

“Even those (ads) that backfire, that’s more of a win than the ones who are ignored,” he explained. “If we’re not talking about it (on Monday), you just wasted $7-million.”

