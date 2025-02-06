MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee city health officials are raising alarms after finding more than a 1000 particles per square inch of lead paint and dust found in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Both the city and state department of health are demanding that MPS change it’s cleaning and dust removal procedures.

In a written letter, the city department of health writes “Failure to act swiftly and effectively will place children at serious risk of lead poisoning, developmental delays, and other possible health complications.”

Back in January of this year two MPS students were tested for lead poisoning, which prompted the city health department to search MPS buildings for traces of lead.

Tests were conducted at Golda Meir and Kagel Elementary identified lead dust and lead paint levels that exceeded allowable standards.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city health department is asking for groups of students in MPS to get tested for lead poisoning.

“The top two priority groups to address are six and under because they still have hand-to-mouth behaviors and then students who have special needs would be highly encouraged to get testing at this point,” said Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis.

The Milwaukee Health Department gets 12-hundred referrals for lead-poisoned children in the city each year.

MPS Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan says that the school district will do its best to immediately address the issue.

“We have our normal protocols which are to review our buildings. That’s done annually a couple times a year,” said Galvan. “These are conditions that aren’t typical and are not normal. We do make sure that we are proactively cleaning our buildings and if anything is brought up to us, we adjust those plans if we need to.”

No amount of lead is healthy in the human body and it was only until 1978 that structures were built in the U.S. without leaded paint or piping.