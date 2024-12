MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is looking for next of kin of Antonio Woods.

He died on Nov. 7, 2024. The medical examiner says his death is not suspicions.

Woods is a 58-year-old man at 5’2, 135 lbs. He was last known living in the area of 900 W. Walker St.

Anyone with information regarding family of Woods is asked to call the Medical Examiner’s Office at 414-223-1200.