MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors reopens the job application window to find the next superintendent for Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Board made the decision at a special board meeting on December 17, with the hope of concluding the search and “identifying the ideal candidate by early spring”. The search firm reported 26 candidates had applied as of November.

While the specific timeline wasn’t disclosed, it will be disclosed in upcoming weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley resigned at the end of June after a financial scandal revealed that the state suspended funds for MPS because financial reports were not submitted on time. The board appointed Eduardo Galvan to serve as interim superintendent in July.