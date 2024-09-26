MILWAUKEE – Charges have been filed against 34-year-old Stephanie Sykes in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman on Milwaukee’s northwest side last weekend.

Two sisters were crossing 76th Street near Good Hope Road at 11:50pm Saturday, when a vehicle traveling northbound struck them.

20-year-old Talise Dunmore of Milwaukee was thrown 50 to 75 feet from the road and died on the scene. An initial autopsy determined Dunmore died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries. Police later found a white sedan with extensive front-end damage belonging to Sykes and arrested her.

Image of 20-year-old Talise Dunmore, who was struck and killed at North 76th Street and Good Hope Road on Milwaukee’s northwest side Saturday, September 21st, 2024. Image Credit: TMJ4 News

According to the criminal complaint, a toxicology report determined Sykes had a blood alcohol level of 0.081 at the time of the crash. Sykes has been convicted of four previous OWI charges dating back to 2009, and had a license restriction in effect on September 22nd that stated she could not operate a vehicle with alcohol level more than .02; this restriction was in effect until December 3rd, 2031.

During an interview with police Sunday, Sykes said that she was blacked out and only recalled being in a car with her mom and that her car was damaged. Sykes admitted she drank two or three 12-ounce beers as well as five double shots of tequila before the crash.

Sykes faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and one count of hit-and-run causing death. An initial court date has not yet been scheduled.

