MILWAUKEE — A giant in the entertainment industry, David Foster promises an intimate evening when he and his wife, Katherine McPhee take the Pabst Theater stage in early May.

“We have a lot of storytelling, and of course, Kat and I are a very unconventional couple,” Foster admitted in an interview with WTMJ.

More than three decades separate the husband and wife duo in age as they take their tour across the country. Foster is a writer, producer, performer and singer who, in one form or another, has worked with countless stars in the music industry.

“I remember Rolling Stone once wrote about me… ‘the ubiquitous David Foster,'” Foster recalled. “At the time, I didn’t know what that word meant. I looked it up: all over the place. That doesn’t sound like a good thing to say.”

Among the most rewarding gigs, Foster remembers Alice Cooper being so much fun to work with.

“He’d have breakfast with his kids. He’d kiss his wife goodbye. He’d drive his kids to school. He’d go play a round of golf and then he’d come to the studio and sing with me. And then at night, he’d go to an arena and chop chickens’ heads off,” he joked. “It was just so dichotomous.”

McPhee is a star in her own right of recording, stage and screen. She was discovered in Season 5 of American Idol. While she, and a few others, have found success beyond a deep run on the talent shows, Foster says it’s rare for a reason.

“You gotta get dirty. There’s no substitute for getting dirty,” he explained. “Yes there’s some great singers that come along, but you can just tell they came from the bedroom to the stage, and they didn’t do the in-between stuff.”

So for any aspiring talent out there, what’s the in-between stuff?

“Playing at a club. Getting beer thrown on you. Having people yell and tell you that you suck. Having three people show up to your gig and having to do it anyway. That’s called getting dirty and you have to do that. Which is why, for the most part, all these singing talent shows have not made a star in the last decade.”

Foster and McPhee are on stage at the Pabst Theater on Thursday, May 2 at 8:00 PM CST. Click here for more information.

