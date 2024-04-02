MILWAUKEE — County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson secured re-election wins while City Attorney Tearman Spencer lost his re-election bid to Rep. Evan Goyke on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called the race for county executive with 88% of the vote in: Crowley defeated Ieshuh Griffin leading with 83% compared to Griffin’s 16%.

The race for mayor was called with 58% of the vote in: Johnson won against challenger and Wisconsin God Squad founder David King with 77% compared to King’s 22%

The race for city attorney was called with 88% of the vote in: Goyke won by 63% compared to Spencer’s 35%.

County Executive Crowley and Mayor Johnson will both see a second four-year term in office.

County Executive Crowley released a statement saying in-part: “Together, we have delivered real results and improved the quality of life for Milwaukee County residents, but we’re just getting started. Thank you, Milwaukee County. I can’t wait to get back to work tomorrow.”

Rep. Goyke comes into office as a newcomer to city politics. He was elected to the state Legislature in 2020.