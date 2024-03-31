MILWAUKEE — A food truck on Milwaukee’s south side with three employees inside was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Friday night.

Surveillance video from Rivera’s Western Wear shows a car slam into Marta’s Tamales parked on Cesar Chavez Dr. near Mineral St.

The workers sustained minor injuries. The food truck’s owner Alejandro Rivera told TMJ4 News the driver and passenger of the car were intoxicated and tried to flee after the crash, but several community members caught and detained the pair until Milwaukee police could arrest the driver.

Marta’s Tamales has operated on the same block for the past 25 years. The food truck is a total loss after the crash.

Owners Alejandro Rivera and his wife Teresa Ruiz are asking customers to support their brick-and-mortar restaurant located at 551 W Becher St. in Milwaukee to help them recover from the loss.

This is the second food truck in Milwaukee to be destroyed by a drunk-driving-related crash in almost two months. The Gumbo Valley food truck, which parked near Holton and Capitol was totaled after a driver suspected of operating while intoxicated crashed into it on February 26. Owner Andre Richards was inside his truck at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.