MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Angel Torres-Sevilla.

Torres-Sevilla was last seen in the area of 33rd Street and West Saint Paul Avenue on Friday at 8:00PM.

Torres-Sevilla is described as an 11-year-old Hispanic male, 4’00”, 100 lbs, with a light build, and black hair in a “bowl cut” style. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and dark gray “Jordan” sneakers.

Anyone having contact with, or information related to Angel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12:00am to 8:00am at 414-935-7360.

