Montfort, Wis. — Wisconsin might be known for its agriculture, but there’s another type of farming hitting a milestone. The largest solar farm in state history, Badger Hollow Solar Park, is now fully operational.

The second phase of the renewable energy facility has been completed with a total of 830,000 solar panels now in service. The project came online in two 150-megawatt phases with We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric jointly owning the second phase.

WEC Energy Group Director of Media Relations Brendan Conway told WTMJ the park’s total 300-megawatt capacity is equal to powering about 90,000 homes.

The long rows of panels cover parts of the villages of Montfort and Cobb: “They blend right in,” said Conway. “These panels are not that tall, so it’s not like they’re big hulking buildings.”

Conway said the project highlights how solar panel costs are coming down and new solar technology is allowing for more energy absorption in the photovoltaic panels. The panels at Badger Hollow Solar Park have a double-sided feature called bifacial that particularly suits a snowy Wisconsin winter.

“On a summer day that might not matter as much, but if we get some snow this winter, they can really produce a lot of energy,” said Conway. “As the sun reflects off the snow and bounces back on, those panels are being powered on both sides.”

The panels also maximize power generation by precisely tracking the sun throughout the day.

“They move very slowly, and they’re scheduled everyday to track from sunrise to sunset,” said Conway.

WEC Energy Group’s climate pledge is to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. Conway said between now and 2028, they’re investing $6.8 billion in new renewable projects.

Late last year, WEC announced another major step towards reduced carbon emissions with accelerated plans to close the remaining coal plants in Wisconsin.