MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has released their schedule of how trash pickup, parking meters, and Christmas tree pickup will work this year. DPW offices will be closed on Friday, December 22 and Monday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday.

Trash, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, December 22 and Monday, December 25. Reminder – collection days shift forward after each City holiday. In addition to regular winter closures on Sunday and Monday, Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23. You can review your specific collection schedule here.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, December 25. In addition, there will be no overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (December 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (December 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (December 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). The tow lot will be open Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25.

Milwaukee Water Works:

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, December 22 and Monday, December 25 for in-person and live telephone assistance. Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830. Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water. For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

Christmas Tree Pickup

DPW will collect Christmas trees starting on Tuesday, December 26. Trees must be placed at the standard collection point in the alley or at the curb. To be collected, cut trees must be free of all decorations and must not be bagged. Designated crews will cycle through the city after the holidays to collect Christmas trees, which will be shred and composted. Please be patient as delays maybe possible.

DPW is also encouraging citizens to utilize our Drop Off Centers during the sites’ regular open hours. They are a convenient way for residents to quickly dispose of trees that they may not want placed in front of their property. All trees received at the Drop Off Centers will also be composted.

In West Allis, the city will collect your Christmas tree through the end of February. This will be a special collection – separate from your garbage and recycling pick-up. The collection schedule will be performed intermittently throughout the week (dependent on staffing and weather conditions), which may not occur on your regular refuse/recycling collection day. All decorations should be removed and trees placed where your garbage is collected normally.

The City of Waukesha Department of Public Works will pick up Christmas trees set out at the curb in the month of January.

Waukesha DPW asks residents to set out your Christmas trees on the same day as your garbage collection day. City Public Works crews will pick them up as they see them and the pickup schedule depends on time and other circumstances – plowing and other projects may take priority. Any tree left on the terrace after January 31, 2024 will need to be removed by the property owner.

Residents may also bring their trees to the Drop-Off Center (750 Sentry Drive) during public hours (Saturdays 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) for no charge during the month of January.

In Milwaukee, for any other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action. or using the free MKE Mobile Action app (milwaukee.gov/mkemobile).