MEQUON – The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured after several shots were fired on I43 Saturday evening in Mequon during what authorities say was a ‘road rage’ incident.
An initial investigation indicates the suspect was in a white sedan and passed the victim’s vehicle firing multiple shots into the car. Several bullets struck the victim’s vehicle, but the driver was unharmed.
I43 southbound was closed for several hours between County Highway C and Highland Road Saturday evening.
No suspects are in custody as of this morning.
