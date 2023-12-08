KENOSHA – Protesting the potential closure of Kenosha’s Lincoln Middle School amid on-going consolidation discussions across the district, several students and staff members staged a “walk-in” across the street from the school this morning.

According to the group “Save Lincoln Middle”, closing the school would disproportionately impact low-income students and those of color. U.S. News and World Report says the school’s enrollment includes 80% of students deemed “economically disadvantaged”, while Public School Reviews indicates Lincoln’s minority students make up 76% of the student population.

Kenosha Unified School District officials have said declining numbers have necessitated consolidation in order to stave off a 15 million dollar shortfall facing the Kenosha school board. Lincoln Middle School’s student population of 502 students has declined by 18% over five school years, while its teacher population has fallen 10% over five years to 42 staff members.

Back in October, KUSD Superintendent Jeff Weiss said consolidation was necessary due to that decline in student enrollment, among other factors impacting the district. “asdfasdfasdf” Weiss said at a meeting discussing the options with parents and Kenosha community members.

In addition to Lincoln, Washington Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, and Reuther Central High School have been identified for closure or possible restructuring.

Kenosha school board President Yolanda Adams has said the district is facing a roughly 15 million dollar budget shortfall heading into next school year.

