MILWAUKEE – According to a report from Jon Heyman, Brewers outfield prospect Jackson Chourio is close to an unprecedented deal for a player who has yet to take a major league at-bat.

Heyman tweeted this morning that the Brewers and Chourio are close to “the richest contract ever for a player who has yet to reach the big leagues”:

Breaking: Top CF prospect Jackson Chourio, 19, and the Brewers are expected to complete today the richest contract ever for a player who has yet to reach the big leagues. The deal is expected to be for 8 guaranteed years snd close to $80M and include two team options. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2023

The 19-year-old bounced in between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in 2023, amassing 22 home runs, 91 RBI, and stealing 44 bases.