MILWAUKEE — Police arrested a driver wanted for a homicide in Chicago after he crashed into a school bus during a police chase on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers saw the wanted driver in a vehicle near 91st St. and Thurston Ave. just after 11:45 a.m. on 11/29/23 when they attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a school bus near 76th St. and Capitol Dr. The car pushed the bus onto its side, which caused a secondary collision with several other vehicles.

No children were on the bus. The 71-year-old bus driver and a 30-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in the secondary crash were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The 26-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Two other passengers were in the suspect vehicle, a 26-year-old who suffered non-fatal injuries and a 3-year-old who suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.