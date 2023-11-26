PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for kidnapping and bail jumping.

According to TMJ4 News, Mark Anthony Petrick is wanted on several felony warrants and was last seen in Pleasant Prairie. Police say Petrick ran from officers during a traffic stop before he could be taken into custody.

Felony warrants for Petrick include Kidnapping, Intimidation of a Victim and Bail Jumping.

Anyone with information about Petrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers to remain anonoymous at 262-656-7333.