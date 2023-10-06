Fresh off a public hearing on a maintenance funding plan for American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers are signaling the team would be open to considering development options surrounding the stadium.

“If there are creative ideas, we’re certainly willing to listen,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “We’re looking to join a committee to figure out if there is an opportunity to work on real estate around the ballpark.”

As the funding deal is discussed, the Brewers are open to all options, according to Schlesinger.

“There are certainly a lot of commitments and opportunities for all of us (in order to) get this done,” he said.

