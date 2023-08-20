MILWAUKEE — Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham St. Saturday night.

Milwaukee Police said the victims were six males and three females ranging in age from 16 to 42. All are expected to survive their injuries.

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday 8/20/23. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

A second shooting happened downtown Saturday night. A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee was fatally shot near Highland Ave. and Water St. That shooting happened around 2:41 a.m. and police are seeking unkown suspects.

Hours later, a double shooting involving two teenagers happened near 44th and Hampton Ave. A 17-year-old female was shot and died at the scene. A second 17-year-old female was shot and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive. That shooting happened around 5:31 a.m. and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.