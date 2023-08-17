MILWAUKEE — March 17th isn’t the only time to celebrate the Irish! This is the perfect weekend for Celtic fun, plus county fairs, polka music and Wisconsin art in the outdoors. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

MILWAUKEE IRISH FEST

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — HENRY MEIER FESTIVAL PARK ON MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT

Four days of music, culture & craic on Milwaukee’s lakefront! We have the pride of hosting the world’s biggest Irish festival with an impressive variety of over 100 musical acts performing on 16 stages, including annual favorites Gaelic Storm. Feast on sausage rolls, shepherd’s pie and bangers, corned beef and cabbage and a variety of delicious stuffed baked potatoes. Get your sweet fix with Guinness cheesecake and shamrock cookies, plus sip on authentic Irish beers and whiskey. Shop handmade goods, learn Gaelic language and immerse yourself in Irish culture with many displays including an Aran (ARR-inn) sweater – or jumper – display and geneaology booths.

For more info, click here.

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — BY THE WILMOT RACEWAY

The Wisconsin State Fair has finished but you can still enjoy fair fun in two Wisconsin spots this weekend. First, the Kenosha County Fair by the Wilmot Raceway. Barnyard animals and big machines with tractor and truck pulls, a Combine Demolition Derby and the International Demolition Derby. Power tool creativity with Chainsaw Carver Demonstrations. Friday is the Big Hat Rodeo and fireworks. Have fun on the rides in the Carnival Midway, plus there is a Family Fun Zone with a petting zoo and pony rides. Cheer on your favorites at the Pleasant Valley Pig and Duck Races.

For more info, click here.

DODGE COUNTY FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — DODGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN BEAVER DAM

The Dodge County Fair is happening in Beaver Dam at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, which also features a huge tractor pull, a truck pull, a horse pull and two demolition derbies at the grandstand. Chow down on great fair food, enjoy carnival rides, and browse the livestock exhibits. The live music performances include Night Ranger on Saturday night on the Moraine Park Main Stage.

For more info, click here.

STEVE MEISNER MEMORIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

SATURDAY — THE SCHWABENHOF, 14750 SILVER SPRING DRIVE, IN MENOMONEE FALLS

Polka music fans, it will be a celebration of epic proportions at The Schwabenhof in Menomonee Falls. The pavilion at the German restaurant opens at noon with music, dancing, food, beverages, and fun lasting until the evening to remember musician Steve Meisner in a way that he would truly be proud of.

Among the many polka bands scheduled to perform is the Steve Meisner Legacy Band featuring musicians who played with Steve Meisner for years. Steve Meisner was a second-generation polka musician who grew up learning and playing polka music with his father, Verne Meisner. Steve played all around Wisconsin and the world for over five decades. He passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2023, at the age of 62 after a brief bout with cancer.

Saturday’s event is open to the public, so you’re invited! It will be a music filled occasion with lots of dancing to give Steve’s family, friends, and fans, a chance to be together, share stories, and enjoy the day to honor him.

For more info, click here.

ART & CHALK FEST

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART IN WEST BEND

As seen on “The Arts Page” on Milwaukee PBS, the annual Art & Chalk Fest returns to the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. It is a free, outdoor live arts festival this weekend that lets you watch 19 Wisconsin-area artists create temporary masterpieces in chalk all around the museum’s four-acre campus. You can also see glass blowing and clay pottery demonstrations while enjoying live music. Kids can get creative in the Family Activity Zone, and you’ll have access to the artworks inside Museum of Wisconsin Art with free admission Saturday and Sunday.

For more info, click here.

To watch “The Arts Page” feature, click here.