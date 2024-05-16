Every week, WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’
The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they would save a life!”
RELATED: 9-year-old tells parents ‘Don’t Die’ before running for help
This week, Wis Morning News told the story of 9-year-old Liam Dougherty of Pennsylvania. Liam spotted a friend in the lunchroom who was choking on a piece of cheese. He says he learned how to use the Heimlich maneuver by watching TV.
