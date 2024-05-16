Biking season is beginning, and Wisconsin is a two-wheeled paradise. Whether you seek adventure or relaxation, Wisconsin’s bike trails have it all. Here’s to cycling in the sun.

Find biking destinations with the Wisconsin Trail Report

The Wisconsin Trail Report is your go-to resource for planning a biking excursion.Using the report, you’ll discover trail networks for all sorts of biking.We’ve got destinations for leisurely afternoon rides through the country to multi-day adventures going mountain biking.The Trail Report includes general conditions at trail networks, so you know what to expect.Click a destination on the Trail Report to find nearby places to spend the night, dine and have fun for a fully rounded out trip.

Experience premier trail riding in Sawyer County

Head to Sawyer County this summer for a mountain biking experience unmatched in the Midwest.Start off by staying at ROAM Adventure Basecamp. The campground is nestled in the woods and provides direct access to the CAMBA Trails.

This vast trail network includes more than 130 miles of singletrack mountain bike trails in the heart of the Northwoods, or you can tackle the 200 miles of mapped gravel routes, which is becoming a very popular option for cyclists.Back at ROAM Adventure Basecamp, enjoy peace and stillness at the remote campsites.They also offer four year-round cabins that are elevated, literally.The raised cabins create a sense of being among the trees.

Grab a meal at the Seeley Sawmill Saloon for an iconic experience.You’ll be stunned by the outside of the building, which looks like it was plucked out of a German fairytale. Inside, savor classic pub fare and nightly specials like Friday fish fry and Saturday prime rib.

Pedal through the communities of Ozaukee County

Cruise through communities north of Milwaukee on the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.The trail connects riders to natural landscapes and historic downtowns of places like Cedarburg, Grafton and Belgium.It runs for 30 miles on a former railroad track, and because the path is paved, it’s a great option for families to get out and explore.

In Port Washington, take in good food and good views at Fork & Tap.The restaurant makes elevated comfort food and is next to the city’s idyllic marina.A popular item is the pulled chicken sandwiches, which are served on the restaurant’s signature “truck bread” and topped with tons of different ingredients.

If you visit after Memorial Day, be sure to get your licks in at Frankie’s.This seasonal ice cream shop scoops up cones and dishes from inside a picture-worthy, 1969 Airstream trailer.

A historic bicycling experience on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail

The Elroy-Sparta State Trail is a historic, must-visit biking destination in Wisconsin.Considered the first rail-to-trail project in the nation, it winds through the Driftless for 32 miles and connects five small towns between Monroe and Juneau counties.

The trail is famous for three rock tunnels, which were built 140 years ago to get trains through the area.Walk your bike through the historic tunnels for an experience you won’t find in many other places.

For homestyle cooking, make a pitstop at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant.Located in Wilton next to the trail, you’ll be wowed by this former 19th century, one-room schoolhouse.Choose from breakfast, lunch and dinner options to fuel your cycling journey.Make the trip an overnight one by staying at Amil’s Inn Bed & Breakfast.You’ll enjoy a peaceful stay inside a quaint farmhouse and be treated to a country-style breakfast in the morning.

