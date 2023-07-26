If I told you that the Milwaukee Brewers would be in first-place despite having one of the leagues worst offenses in the league, would you believe me?

Well, that’s exactly the case…

Sitting in first place in the N.L. Central and calling up multiple freshmen to make their major league debuts have left fans of Milwaukee with memories they will cherish for years to come.

Aside from multiple vital injuries, manager Craig Counsell and his staff have their team right where they want them – Right in the thick of a division race in late July.

The pitching has been stellar, especially the bullpen, and the defense has been incredible, despite multiple injuries to guys like Garrett Mitchell, Rowdy Tellez, and Brian Anderson.

In my opinion, the only thing missing on this team in order to be a serious contender is their offense.

It’s not been good. It’s been very, very bad.

For example – Just in the last two games against the team they competing for in the division, the Brewers have mustered an “impressive” 5 for 24 with runners in scoring position.

As it currently sits, the Brewers rank 27th in the league as a team in batting average with .232, 22nd in the league in home runs, and 26th in the league in OPS.

As a team the #Brewers are currently sitting at… 27th in batting average

22nd in home runs

26th OPS

27th SLG

24th OBP That will not get it done. Someway, somehow, Matt Arnold will need to address this come August 1st if the Brewers want a shot in October.#ThisIsMyCrew — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) July 26, 2023

Two guys the Brewers counted on to produce on offense in 2023 have been nothing short of a disappointment thus far…

Willy Adames is mustering up a .206 batting average to go along with a .692 OPS.

Rowdy Tellez is right there with Adames in the struggles at the plate with a .213 average and a .672 OPS.

In other words…YUCK!

On August 1st, the MLB trade deadline will come and go; if the Brewers don’t acquire a big-time bat or at the slightest bit figure out how to create some offense with the guys they have, this team, unfortunately, once again, will come up short in October.