In a meeting with shareholders this week at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers President, Mark Murphy said it could take half a season to know what is has in quarterback Jordan Love.

Whether you think Murphy’s comments were a unwarranted or not, he’s likely right.

Lost in the Packers late season run toward the post-season last season was the lack of opportunities for Love.

The Packers late season run was thrilling, and largely fueled by a defense that found its teeth and a special teams unit lifted by all-pro kick returner, Keisean Nixon.

With playoff hopes on life support, the Packers found a way to stay mathematically “in it” until the final week of the regular season.

The unfortunate aspect of a season that ended one win shy of a post-season berth is the lack of opportunities for Love.

The lack of regular season data collection leaves us all – including General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Murphy – in the dark on Love.

We’ve seen Love in the pre-season.

We’ve seen Love in training camp.

No one has seen enough of Love in the regular season to know what kind of quarterback he will be.

Murphy’s assertion is that about the halfway point of the season, we will…and he’s right.

