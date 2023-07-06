The Milwaukee Brewers are nearing the all-star break, currently sitting in second place in the National League Central, and for now, still have more questions than answers.

A team that has had two of the more frustrating losses that I can recall, both happening this week and against the Cubs, has a glaring need at a few positions, but none bigger than first base.

There are many reasons to be frustrated this season as a Brewers fan – Injuries, inconsistent offense, to name a couple, but the most frustrating? They need more production at the corner.

Plain and simple, the Rowdy Tellez project in Milwaukee can and should come to an end; sooner rather than later is preferred.

It has been 46 days since Tellez hit a home run for the Brewers, and he is mustering just a .213 batting average to go along with a pathetic .285 on-base percentage.

The Brewers have had success at the position, in some of their best seasons. Prince Fielder, Ryan Braun, and Jesus Aguilar are just a few to name that have played the position while the team saw the most success, in 2011 and 2018.

Coincidence? Nope. You need offensive production from your corner infielders, and the Brewers are getting slightly better than nothing from Tellez.

From what we have heard, the Brewers believe they will compete for a division championship, and if they truly believe that, upgrading that position will lead their list ahead of the trade deadline.