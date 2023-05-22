The NFL announced today that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay. The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, following a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with an additional variety of venues throughout Green Bay in close proximity to the stadium campus expected to be involved as well.

In a press release, the Packers said that the Draft festivities will include “several days of activities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience – a massive free football festival – near Lambeau Field to allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.”

The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in the release. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

The NFL Draft has become a major offseason event, with the 2023 Draft in Kansas City last month welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work by our Draft committee, particularly Gabrielle Dow from the Packers and Brad Toll from Discover Green Bay,” Murphy said. “Their tireless efforts putting together a bid and a plan to host the Draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we’ve received from our community partners, has created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community. We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft.”

According to a tweet from Adam Schefter, Green Bay was the only city to submit a proposal for the 2025 Draft.

Green Bay is expected to host the 2025 NFL Draft, per league source. Vote is coming shortly, so it’s not official, but Green Bay is only one in running.



So get ready for 2025 Draft in Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

“We’re honored to be entrusted to host one of the NFL’s premier events,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay, in the release. “We’re excited to partner with the Green Bay Packers, community leaders and our tourism partners to provide an unparalleled experience for visiting fans. This will be the biggest and most economically significant event in our history.”

More information about the 2025 NFL Draft, including venue information, staffing and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved, will be posted as the event approaches on packers.com/draft25.