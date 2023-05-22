As a 10-time Southern California PGA player of the year, club pro Michael Block just wanted to have fun participating in golf’s second major of the year.

Block isn’t ranked. He receives zero Fed Ex Cup points. He gives lessons in Mission Viejo, California for $125 an hour.

Among the players Block beat at the PGA Championship include a collection of major winners, Ryder Cuppers and World number-1, Jon Rahm.

Every time it appeared the moment would become too big, Block whisked mounting pressure aside.

Instead of shielding himself from the outside World, Block allowed everyone in.

Paired with gallery favorite, Rory McIlroy, for the final round, Block hit the shot of the tournament carding an ace on the 15th hole. Needing a sink a par putt on the 18th hole to earn an exemption to next year’s Championship, Block used the side door to solidify his position.

Block’s play is just one of the reasons sports are so great. Here’s a regular guy, a mentor, coach, father who did more than defy the odds in finishing 15th, he completely stole the show.

The other part of it is McIlroy. One of the best and most popular players in the World, McIlroy recognized what was happening on the course and allowed Block to soak in the moment.

McIlroy’s smile and appreciation for what Block was experiencing was genuine. Their embrace on 18 is no doubt captured and will be framed to hand in the Block household.

Sports are great.

Block and McIlroy are shining examples as to why.

