Interstate 41 Southbound was closed in Washington County because of a large fire near the roadway.

The fire started around 7:30pm at the JFF Wood Products facility just off Sherman Road near the city of Slinger. Flames could be seen above the treeline and for several miles of the fire. As many of 8 fire departments responded to the fire, including West Bend, Hartford, and several others.

Traffic was shut down for 2 hours while crews gained control of the fire. No word on what caused the fire.