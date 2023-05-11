MILWAUKEE – Fans of “Star Wars”, rejoice! This weekend is for YOU! It’s also a great weekend to be into cars and running in the mud. Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Film Screening with The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI May 12th through the 14th at various times

Most of us went to theatres in 2015 to see the first film of the “Star Wars” sequels “The Force Awakens”, right? Well, now’s your chance to see the film again, but with an orchestral twist! From visionary director J.J. Abrams, The Force Awakens is the seventh installment of the Star Wars saga, featuring John Williams’s iconic score performed live by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra while you experience the film on the big screen. Three shows, tomorrow at 7:30pm (limited availability remains for this show), Saturday at 7:30pm, and a Sunday matinee at 2:30pm at the Bradley Symphony Center!

Milwaukee Brewers Star Wars Night presented by Newsradio 620 WTMJ

American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI May 13th at 6:10pm

Second on our “Star Wars”-related events this weekend, tomorrow’s your chance to break out your galactic apparel for a night at the ballpark! The Brewers of course host the Royals this weekend at American Family Field, but Saturday night is also Star Wars Night! There is also a Ueck Skywalker bobblehead that will be given out courtesy of us here at WTMJ, but that ticket package has sold out!

Annual Lions Care Cruise

Deerfield Fireman’s Park, 5 Park Drive, Deerfield, WI on May 13th from 10am to 6pm

The Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and Marshall Lions Clubs are all working together to put on the annual Lions Care Cruise. The Car cruise/poker run and community event starts in Deerfield with food, games, and raffles. It will travel to Lake Ripley Lanes in Cambridge and end in Cottage Grove at Bakken Park where the Miracle League will play an exhibition game from 2-3pm. All proceeds benefiting the Miracle League of Dane County. This organization allows children ages 4-19 with any physical and/or cognitive disability play baseball on a specialize field. Car and motorcycle show with Band Nine Thirty Standard playing from 3-6pm. Fun for all ages! Everyone welcome to attend!

Tough Mudder Wisconsin

Heritage Trails County Park, 4668 County Hwy E, Slinger, WI May 13th and 14th

Do you remember the old Super Nintendo video game “Tuff E Nuff”? Well, that’s the question being asked of runners embarking on this weekend’s Tough Mudder run in Slinger! Registration is still open for both the 5K and 10K runs happening this Saturday and Sunday.

