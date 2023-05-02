“There’s no place like home” – the iconic line from the 1939 Wizard of Oz film is also the theme for WisHope’s first-ever fundraising gala. According to Director of Community Engagement Ryan Rehak, it’s also a good way to sum up the organization’s goals for the night

“The money that we’re raising here at the gala is really specifically to help that recovery housing side of what we do,” he said.

WisHope runs two in-patient residential homes, a 24 unit sober living apartment building, and a 10-bed house on a farm – and Rehak told WTMJ they’re looking to expand. The peer-run organization is putting on the event at the Clybourn on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. Rehak said the event will be a way for people in various stages of recovery to come together and have fun.

“I think it’ll be a really great room for connection and for support and really raising awareness about this cause,” he said.

A report from the U.S. Surgeon General released on May 2 detailed how loneliness is affecting millions of Americans and causing health problems. Rehak, who told us he is 15 months sober said that is an issue that acutely affects people in recovery.

“One of the hardest things for me when it comes to feeling triggered or having a craving is being alone,” he said. “I try really hard to be with family or be with friends or be doing things to combat that.”

WisHope also provides peer-to peer support for people struggling with substance abuse.

Even if you aren’t putting on your Emerald City-best to attend the gala, Rehak said there’s still a way to make an impact.

“You can bid on all the silent auction things from outside the gala,” he said. “So anybody who wants to give support can do that and it would be really appreciated.”

The silent auction will close at 9 p.m. Donations can be made online as well.