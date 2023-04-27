MILWAUKEE — Free museum access, grilled cheese sandwiches and independent films headline this weekend’s events across Wisconsin. Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM FREE DAY

Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N Art Museum Dr) on April 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No admission charge on Friday courtesy of Bader Philanthropies, Inc. as a way to honor the 99th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Alfred Bader, who was a chemist and also a big supporter of the Milwaukee Art Museum when he was alive. He particularly like European art, so stop in and spend some time enjoying the art.

Click here for more information.

10TH ANNUAL WISCONSIN GRILLED CHEESE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Harris Park’s Ley Memorial Pavilion (600 N Bennett Rd, Dodgeville) on April 29, 2023 starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Dodgeville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to this family friendly grilled cheese sandwich competition. There will also be food trucks, vendors, a kids area for fun, plus for the over 21s, a beer garden and a Bloody Mary bar.

Click here for more information.

A MIDSCUMMER NIGHTS DREAM:

Neudecker Main Stage, Oconomowoc Arts Center (641 E Forest St) running now through Sunday, April 30

Shakespeare on stage in Oconomowoc, performed by the Oconomowoc High School Players. Get lost in the forest with the Fairy Queen and the antics of Puck.

Click here for more information.

THE MILWAUKEE FILM FESTIVAL

Avalon Theatre, Oriental Theatre & Times Cinema, running now through May 4

The annual Milwaukee Film Festival continues with nearly 300 films of all kinds to enjoy from local to international movies, documentaries, shorts and movies for kids, plus Q&A sessions with filmmakers and events around the screenings. Closing night includes a screening of a documentary about the Star Wars TV holiday special.

Click here for more information.

If you’d like to follow the ‘What’s On Tap’ series, you can click here to visit its landing page.