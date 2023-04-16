The 3,000-acre Arcadia wildfire that started at Fort McCoy has been extinguished and 100% contained, officials announced on Saturday, April 15.

“Fort McCoy’s utmost concern is the safety of our neighbors and their property. We are thankful for all those who were engaged in fighting the fire and the support we received from the local community,” a press release from the base said.

Among the acres burned, 2,983 acres were on Fort McCoy, with 109 acres in Monroe and Jackson counties impacted as well.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, April 12, and quickly burned thousands of acres. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also conducted evacuations near Millston and Warrens.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed, but Fort McCoy was conducting “prescribed burns” in the area on April 12.

This occurred despite a statewide Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service and a ban on DNR-issued burn permits.

No one was injured as a result of the Arcadia fire.