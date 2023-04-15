RACINE, Wis. — According to the Racine Police Department, a suspect, who remains at large, shot and killed a woman early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting took place around 5 a.m. near the roundabout at Spring and State streets. Police were initially called to the scene for reports of a woman down in the roadway.

However, when they arrived, that 36-year-old woman was already dead from a gunshot wound.

The Racine Police Department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7784. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330.