Update: The child was found safe, according to police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating critical missing Naira C. McIntosh. McIntosh went missing on Tuesday, March 14th, at approximately 7:40 pm from the 5500 block of North 76th Street. She is described as a 14-year-old black female, 4’10”, 100 lbs, slim build with brown eyes and black hair. McIntosh was wearing a brown scarf, gray jacket, red sweater, tan pants, and black crocs for shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District Four at 414-935-7242.