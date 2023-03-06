INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The UW-Milwaukee Men’s Basketball team (No. 2) fell behind 10-0 to begin their Horizon League semifinal game against No. 3 Cleveland State. The Vikings never looked back and went on to win 93-80. Cleveland State now advances to the Horizon League finals to face No. 4 Northern Kentucky.

Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings with 24 points and also added 8 rebounds. Jalen Johnson led the Panthers with the exact same stat line in just 24 minutes. BJ Freeman had a tough first half and continued his shooting woes all the way to 19 points while shooting 7-for-23 from the field.

Bart Lundy’s squad ended the season with a record of 21-11 and the Panthers completed the regular season as Horizon League runner-ups.